Dhanteras 2026: Top 5 gold and silver products to buy today, 6 Nov — explore best options, from physical gold to ETFs

Today marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, with Dhanteras falling on 6 November. Considered an auspicious occasion to purchase precious metals, Dhanteras sees many people buying gold and silver jewellery, coins and other items.

While traditional purchases remain popular, buyers today also have several investment-oriented options to consider. If you are planning to buy gold or silver this Dhanteras, here are five types of products you can explore, ranging from physical purchases to digital and exchange-traded investment options.

Gold and silver coins Gold and silver coins are among the most popular purchases on Dhanteras. You can buy a 1-gram gold coin or a 10-gram silver coin. A 1-gram gold coin can cost around ₹14,000– ₹30,000, depending on the brand, purity and prevailing gold prices.

Similarly, a 10-gram silver coin featuring Lakshmi-Ganesha or other festive designs can cost approximately ₹3,000– ₹10,000. You can purchase these coins from jewellery stores or order them through quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto.

Gold and silver Lakshmi-Ganesha idols Lakshmi-Ganesha idols are another traditional Dhanteras purchase, particularly for families that use them during Diwali puja.

Silver Lakshmi-Ganesha idols are widely available, with prices generally ranging from ₹20,000 to over ₹1.5 lakh. The final price depends on the silver purity (925 sterling silver or 999 pure silver), total weight, craftsmanship and brand.

Buyers can explore pure gold and gold-plated options, with prices varying based on the gold content. Before purchasing, check the metal purity, weight and making charges carefully.

Digital gold and silver For those who want to buy precious metals online at minimal cost, digital gold offers an alternative. Digital gold allows buyers to purchase 24-karat gold in small amounts. Some platforms allow investments starting from as little as ₹10 or ₹100, making it accessible to buyers with different budgets.

Platforms offering digital gold include SafeGold, Tanishq, MMTC-PAMP, PhonePe, CRED, and others. Depending on the platform policy, buyers can exchange their digital gold for physical gold or redeem it for cash.

Digital silver is less widely available than digital gold, but MMTC-PAMP is among the providers offering this option. Check the applicable platform charges and redemption conditions before buying.

Gold and silver ETFs Gold and silver ETFs offer an investment route for those who want exposure to precious metal prices without purchasing physical metal. Investors can buy ETF units at relatively small amounts at live exchange prices.

These passive investment funds track the domestic market prices of gold and silver bullion. Investors can buy and sell ETF units on stock exchanges through a demat and trading account. You can also invest through systematic investment plans (SIPs), where supported by a broker or platform.

Unlike physical jewellery, ETFs do not involve making charges. However, investors should account for the fund's expense ratio, brokerage, and other applicable transaction charges.

There are also gold and silver fund-of-funds (FoFs) to explore. While ETFs are traded on stock exchanges, FoFs invest in underlying gold or silver ETFs. Investors can also consider gold and silver passive FoFs, which provide exposure to both metals through a single fund.

Gold vault Although less popular, a gold vault is another option buyers can explore this Dhanteras. Through a demat-based gold vault facility, investors can purchase gold at prevailing market prices and opt for home delivery of physical gold.

For instance, Dhan offers gold and silver vault facilities. Buyers can select their preferred gold denomination, starting from 1 gram or other available quantities. The purchased gold is stored in a SEBI-registered vault.

The gold vault offers exchange-linked pricing based on MCX rates and assured purity. However, buyers should check the applicable storage fees, delivery charges and timeline before placing an order.