Dhanteras 2026: Top 5 gold ETFs by 1, 3 and 5-year returns; should mutual fund investors consider them now? Expert views

As Dhanteras approaches on 6 November 2026, many households will consider buying gold coins or jewellery as part of their festive purchases. However, those looking to gain exposure to gold without owning the metal physically can consider gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Gold ETFs offer convenience, transparency, and liquidity, allowing investors to buy and sell units on stock exchanges without worrying about the storage, theft, or purity concerns associated with physical gold. Investors can gain exposure to gold through ETFs without having to spend thousands or lakhs of rupees on physical gold upfront.

According to Value Research data, the gold ETFs or funds category delivered returns of 6.94% year-to-date, 18.64% over one year, 31.90% over three years and 23.15% over five years as of 26 October 2026.

With gold prices witnessing sharp movements and gold fund-of-funds (FoFs) recently suspending fresh subscriptions, investor interest in gold ETFs could rise. Here is a closer look at their recent performance and the factors investors should consider before making fresh investments.

Which gold ETFs have delivered the highest returns over 1, 3 and 5 years? The following gold ETFs feature among the top performers across different investment periods.

Gold ETFs 1-year return (%) Tata Gold ETF 15.82 ABSL Gold ETF 15.81 Zerodha Gold ETF 15.77 DSP Gold ETF 15.75 LIC MF Gold ETF 15.44 *Source: Value Research, Returns as on 26 October 2026

Tata Gold ETF leads the list with a 15.82% 1-year return, closely followed by ABSL Gold ETF at 15.81% and Zerodha Gold ETF at 15.77%.

Gold ETFs 3-year CAGR (%) ICICI Prudential Gold ETF 31.20 UTI Gold ETF 31.20 ABSL Gold ETF 31.18 LIC MF Gold ETF 31.12 Kotak Gold ETF 31.09 *Source: Value Research, Returns as on 26 October 2026

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF and UTI Gold ETF jointly lead the 3-year CAGR list, delivering returns of 31.20% each. ABSL Gold ETF follows closely at 31.18%.

Gold ETFs 5-year CAGR (%) LIC MF Gold ETF 23.29 UTI Gold ETF 23.07 ICICI Prudential Gold ETF 22.98 Invesco India Gold ETF 22.98 ABSL Gold ETF 22.94 *Source: Value Research, Returns as on 26 October 2026

LIC MF Gold ETF tops the list with a 23.29% 5-year CAGR, followed by UTI Gold ETF at 23.07% and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF and Invesco India Gold ETF at 22.98% each.

Based on this data, LIC MF Gold ETF and ABSL Gold ETF feature among the top performers across all three investment periods. UTI Gold ETF and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF appear in both the three-year and five-year rankings.

The consistent returns show that these ETFs have delivered relatively strong performance across different periods and market cycles.

Should you invest in gold ETFs now? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn said, “Gold ETFs remain an attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios amid ongoing global economic uncertainty. However, investors should exercise caution before making fresh investments, particularly after sharp movements in gold prices.”

He added that investors may face short-term losses if prices correct from elevated levels. Gold ETFs do not generate regular income, and their returns depend primarily on gold price movements, which are influenced by US interest-rate expectations, dollar movements, geopolitical developments, and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

“From an investment perspective, investors with a medium- to long-term horizon may consider investing gradually through SIP rather than committing their entire allocation at once. Gold should ideally serve as a portfolio diversification tool rather than a substitute for equity or fixed-income investments,” Garg added.