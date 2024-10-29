Money
Dhanteras: Why buying gold coins for investment is not a good idea
Summary
- While Gold has risen 14% over the last five years, gold coins bought during the period may yield as low as 5.57%
NEW DELHI : For Indians, shopping for gold on Dhanteras symbolizes fortune and prosperity. Tradition aside, the yellow metal is also a good long-term investment option.
