Dhanteras: Why buying gold coins for investment is not a good idea

To be sure, the net return would be higher if you bought the gold coins from a local jeweller who doesn't levy making charges. But such purchases are tricky for many reasons. One, big jewellery brands don’t accept gold coins from other jewellers, which means you can return these only to the same jeweller. Second, small jewellers rarely agree to cash out gold coins unless it’s a family jeweller with whom you have a long-standing relationship. Even in such cases, they take a much higher 5-7% cut.