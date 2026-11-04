Buying gold every Dhanteras pays off, but how you buy it can impact returns

For those who buy gold every Dhanteras, it has proved to be a rewarding investment over the long term. Over the past 20 years, gold has delivered an annualized return of 14.6%. In the past two years alone, it has gained almost 76%, even after declining about 22% from its January 2026 peak of about ₹17,800 per gram.
However, growth has been uneven. Gold purchased in 2006 delivered an annualized return of 25% over the next five years, whereas gold bought in 2012 yielded a negative annualized return of 1.1% over five years. From 2012 to 2017, its price fell from ₹3,094 per gram to ₹2,924 per gram.