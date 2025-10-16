Buy gold coins this Dhanteras, but don't mistake it for an investment
There’s nothing wrong with keeping the tradition of buying gold on Dhanteras alive, but it’s worth recognising it for what it is—a cultural decision and not a financial one, since physical gold delivers the lowest yields, experts said.
The glitter of gold is hard to ignore this year, especially during Dhanteras. From around ₹50,700 per 10 grams in 2020 to ₹1.24 lakh as of 9 October 2025, gold has delivered an impressive 21% annualised return over the past five years. This growth not only comfortably outpaces average inflation of 6-7% but even beats equity, with the Nifty 50 having compounded at about 17.5% annually over the same period.