Dhanteras shopping: A complete guide to buying gold, diamond jewellery safely

Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious occasions in India for purchasing precious metals and jewellery. Many consumers invest in gold, diamond, Polki, and Jadau jewellery during this festival as a symbol of prosperity and wealth. However, making an informed purchase requires understanding certifications, hallmarking, purity standards, diamond grading reports, and authenticity checks.

This report serves as a comprehensive consumer guide for Dhanteras jewellery shopping.

1. Understanding Gold Hallmark vs Diamond certificate One of the most common misconceptions among jewellery buyers is assuming that a BIS hallmark certifies both gold and diamonds.

BIS Hallmark

A BIS hallmark certifies:

-Purity of the gold metal used in the jewellery

-Compliance with BIS hallmarking regulations

-Authenticity of the stated gold karatage

It does not certify:

-Diamond quality

-Gemstone authenticity

-Diamond weight or grading

-Diamond certificate

A diamond certificate independently evaluates and certifies:

-Cut

-Clarity

-Color

-Carat weight

-Natural or laboratory-grown status

A diamond certificate applies only to the diamond, not the gold setting.

A BIS hallmark guarantees gold purity, while a diamond certificate guarantees diamond quality. Buyers purchasing diamond jewellery should insist on both documents.

2. How to verify Gold Hallmark Consumers buying gold jewellery this Dhanteras can follow a few basic steps to check its hallmark and purity details.

Look for the three markings: Check for the BIS logo, the purity or fineness marking and the six-digit alphanumeric HUID.

Verify the HUID: Use the ‘Verify HUID’ feature on the BIS Care app to check the details associated with the hallmarked article.

Check the purity marking: A 22-carat gold article typically carries a fineness marking of 916, while an 18-carat article carries a marking of 750.

Match the details: Check whether the information displayed through the verification facility corresponds to the jewellery article being purchased.

These checks can help buyers verify the hallmark information, but they do not establish the quality or authenticity of any diamonds or gemstones in the piece.

3. Diamond quality certification Purchasing diamond jewellery during Dhanteras requires extra diligence.

What to check

A diamond certificate should include:

-Diamond identification number

-Carat weight

-Color grade

-Clarity grade

-Cut quality

-Measurements

-Fluorescence details

Also Read | Beyond gold and diamonds: The changing business of luxury jewellery in India

4. Diamond certification: IGI vs GIA GIA (Gemological Institute of America)

Widely regarded as one of the most respected diamond grading authorities globally.

Known for:

-Strict grading standards

-International recognition

-High credibility

IGI (International Gemological Institute)

Known for:

-Extensive certification services

-Global presence

-Commonly used by jewellery retailers

For significant diamond purchases, request certification from recognized laboratories such as GIA or IGI and verify certificate details online where applicable.

5. Polki and Jadau Jewellery Consumers purchasing Polki or Jadau jewellery should consider five checks:

1. Stone identification: Ask whether the piece contains uncut diamonds, coloured gemstones or other materials, and request clear details of the stones used.

2. Stone quality: Find out how the stones have been assessed and whether supporting documentation is available.

3. Treatments and disclosures: Ask whether the gemstones have undergone any treatments and whether these have been disclosed by the jeweller.

4. Price breakdown: Understand how the gold, stones and craftsmanship contribute to the final price. Ask for a breakdown of the charges, where applicable.

5. Written documentation: Retain the invoice, stone-related certificates and any disclosures or product descriptions provided with the purchase.

These checks can help consumers understand what they are buying rather than assuming that a gold hallmark certifies the entire ornament.

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