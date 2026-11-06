Dhanteras timing 2026 Kolkata, latest gold, silver rates today: Shopping Shubh Muhurat, best purchase time and prices

Dhanteras 2026 is being celebrated on Friday, November 6, and many households are preparing to buy gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables on the occasion. Considered an auspicious day to welcome prosperity and good fortune, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.
If you are planning to purchase gold today, knowing the auspicious buying window can help you plan your shopping.
According to Drik Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat for Kolkata begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and continues until 6.37 am on November 7.
The most auspicious window for the Dhanteras puja occurs when pradosh kaal overlaps with Vrishabha lagna (a fixed sign). According to traditional beliefs, wealth welcomed under a fixed lagna remains stable.
Pradosh Kaal - 04:56 PM to 07:30 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 05:28 PM to 07:26 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:30 AM on 6 November 2026
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 10:47 AM on 7 November 2026
Any purchase made after 10:30 AM on Friday qualifies as a Dhanteras buy, whether it is a coin, utensil, or jewellery.
From an astrological standpoint, buyers should exercise caution with large investments this year. On Dhanteras morning, a retrograde Venus shifts into Virgo, its weakest sign. Because Venus governs gold, silver, and luxury goods, astrologers advise against massive expenditures.
Opting for sensible, smaller purchases—such as a silver coin, a brass diya, or a steel kitchen pot—is highly recommended for 2026.
Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver prices in major Indian cities on 6 November.
Gold Prices in New Delhi — 6 November
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹142,250/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹130,396/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹183,990/1 kg
Gold Prices in Mumbai — 6 November
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,490/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,616/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹184,310/1 kg
Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 6 November
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,610/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹130,726/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹184,460/1 kg
Gold Prices in Kolkata — 6 November
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,250/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹130,396/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹184,200/1 kg
Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 6 November
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,660/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,773/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹184,740/1 kg
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