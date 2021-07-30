DICGC to settle claims if bank under moratorium

“A moratorium could be revoked soon in some cases, but in others, it may take years together. This means that depositors may not have access to their own funds for years together at times. With the amendments to the DICGC Act, it is now possible for depositors to withdraw funds of up to ₹5 lakh, even if a bank is under stress. This amendment is a big relief for customers and this will increase the confidence of the depositors even further," said Shetty.