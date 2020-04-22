Early data from industry sources indicates an overall similarity of behaviour between investors in regular and direct plans of mutual funds. Direct plans saw a marginally stronger rise in folios in the February-March period and a lower fall in assets under management AUM. However, experts pointed out the need for more detailed and longer-term data to draw a firm conclusion. Regular plans come with distributor commissions and are also meant to feature advice from distributors. Direct plans do not feature these commissions but they also come bereft of any bundled advice. Investors in such plans must do their own research or rely on fee only SEBI Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

Much of the covid-19 shock hit the Indian markets in late February and March 2020. Industry data compiled by AMFI for individuals on both AUM and folios provides some clues about investor behaviour. Institutional flows were ignored to make the comparison meaningful. AUM between 31st Jan 2020 and 31st March 2020 fell by roughly similar amounts for regular (27%) and direct plans (22%). Individual AUM in the former fell from 12.24 lakh crore to 9.65 lakh crore and in the latter from 2.74 lakh crore to 2.24 lakh crore. Readers should note that AUM incorporates both flows and market movements. Number of folios for both types of plans grew. However, in percentage terms direct folios grew more (4%) compared to regular folios (1%). The former rose from 1.16 crore to 1.21 crore and the latter from 7.64 crore to 7.72 crore.

“In the initial period of any fall, there hasn't been any significant difference in the behaviour of retail investors - whether regular or direct. When a downturn prolongs, both stop investing and aso pull out money. However direct investors in my experience, do churn their portfolios more to chase current outperformers. This won't show up in the AUM data because investors are just moving between funds," said Vidya Bala, Founding partner & Head – Research and Product, Prime Investor. Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director, Fund Research at Morningstar India Advisor noted that investor behavior has been mature in this covid 19 driven market fall considering robust equity flows in March. However, he pointed out the need for more granular data to arrive at a firm conclusion on direct versus regular plans.