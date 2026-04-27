Did Nirmala Sitharaman promote a platform promising ₹30 lakh monthly returns? Here’s the truth

The government has clarified that a video circulating on social media, which appears to show Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform promising quick financial returns, is fake.
The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit stated that the video is AI-generated and confirmed that the Finance Minister has not supported any such scheme.
In a post on X, PIB Fact Check wrote, “A video circulating on social media falsely shows Union Finance Minister promoting an investment platform and claiming that an initial deposit of ₹22,000 can generate a guaranteed income of ₹30 lakh per month."
The video is FAKE and AI-generated. Neither the Government of India nor the Finance Minister is endorsing any such investment platform or scheme, the post added.
Citizens have been advised to verify information through official sources before trusting or sharing it. The government also warned people to stay cautious, as such schemes may be phishing attempts designed to deceive them.
The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit had earlier exposed a viral social media video that falsely claimed an investment of ₹22,000 could yield returns of ₹5.5 lakh within a week. The video, which appeared to show Sitharaman making this claim, was confirmed to be fake and identified as a dangerous scam by the PIB Fact Check team.
If you come across fake news in India, there are a few official ways to report it to the government:
Leads for filing a complaint:
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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