Did you file your income tax return?
Summary
- An ITR must be filed when total income exceeds basic exemption limit or under specific conditions, such as high deposits, significant spending, among others.
- Even if not mandatory, filing an ITR is advised to claim refunds, carry forward losses, avoid issues with tax authorities, especially for NRIs
NEW DELHI : As the tax filing season kicks off again, many individuals are questioning whether they need to file their income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2024 (FY24). This uncertainty often arises because employers have already deducted tax on salaries or banks have deducted tax at source (TDS) on interest or pensions. Others may believe their income is too low to require filing. However, these assumptions need re-evaluation.