Did you know EPF once offered 12%? A look back at historical returns as govt clarifies on interest rate hike demand

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) has always been a key instrument for retirement and wealth preservation in India, especially due to the assured returns it offers to lakhs of subscribers.

Over the last few decades, the applicable interest rate on EPF has fluctuated and evolved due to changing national economic conditions, peaking at 12% in the 1980s and 1990s. The EPF interest rate currently hovers at around 8-8.5%.

Important questions raised in the Lok Sabha on EPF Against this backdrop, recently, Vijay Vasanth, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), raised a question in the House on whether the applicable EPF interest rate can be increased to 10%.

On this, Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, clarified that no formal requests have been received from labour unions for any such increase.

She further elucidated that, at a fundamental level, the EPF interest rate is based on the actual income earned by the fund corpus from investments and the rate is recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT). This includes representation from the government, employers and employees for a comprehensive assessment of facts and data.

Furthermore, given this, the EPF interest provided to subscribers is not directly comparable to bank deposits or other savings schemes, as it is based on the actual income earned by the Provident Fund corpus. That is why any proposed hike must be diligently considered for the long-term sustainability of the fund.

Keeping in view these developments, let us look at historical EPF interest rates and how they evolved over the past few decades:

Historical EPF interest rates (selected years)

Year Interest rate (%) Remarks 1977-78 8.00 +0.5% bonus for non-withdrawals 1984-85 9.90 Rate evolves as per economic needs 1986-87 11.00 inching towards peak historical rate 1989-90 12.00 Peak historical rate 1992-93 12.00 Peak historical rate 1995-96 12.00 Peak historical rate 1999-00 12.00 Peak historical rate 2001-02 9.50 Adjustment to market returns 2005-06 8.50 Adjustment to market returns 2025-26 8.25 Latest declared rate

This selection of interest rates, therefore, clearly highlights the golden period of EPF returns in the country, especially during the long stretch of 12% interest rates in the 1990s. It also throws light on the moderation of rates in the 2000s, right up to the present levels, as the Indian economy went through liberalisation, expansion and economic growth.

This data also provides a quick historical snapshot that can help make better investment decisions and provide a fair understanding of how EPF interest rates have evolved over the years.

Still, before locking your funds into any particular scheme or investment product, it is prudent to have a fair discussion with a certified financial advisor so that a long-term investment decision can be made based on professional guidance, leaving no room for regrets or mistakes later.