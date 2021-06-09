The highest interest rate that Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) have ever offered was 12%. PPF hit the peak between 1 April 1986 and 14 January 2000; EPF offered 12% rate starting FY1990, until FY2001.

The PPF scheme came into existence in 1968. In the initial two years, the scheme offered just 4.8% rate of interest. From there, interest rates gradually rose until they peaked at 12%. From FY201, rates started going down again. The 7.1% interest rate that PPF currently offers is the lowest in about 44 years.

The government introduced EPF scheme in 1952. In the initial three years, it offered a 3% rate of interest. EPF rates rose gradually to 12% in FY1990.

Historically, interest rates on both schemes were always close to each other. Things changed when the government decided on a quarterly review of interest rates on small savings schemes, which include PPF.

The interest rate on PPF fell to 8% in 2016, to 7.8% in 2017, and to 7.6% in 2018. It rose again in 2019, followed by a steep cut of 80 basis points in April 2020.

EPF interest rates, on the other hand, remained above 8.5% all through these years. For the FY21, EPF may offer 8.5% rate of interest, according to reports.

The finance ministry decides the interest rate on small savings schemes, including PPF. The decision on EPF interest rates follows another process.

There is a central board of trustees with the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), including the labour minister. They meet and ratify the interest rate and ask the finance ministry for approval. Only after the finance ministry's nod, the rates are notified.

