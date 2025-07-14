Did you know you can donate your credit card reward points to charity? Here's how to do it

Credit card reward points are versatile. Most banks give you multiple options for redemption of reward points. One of the redemption options that many banks provide you to do is donate the reward points for charity. In this article, we will understand how you can donate your credit card reward points for charity and earn good karma.
Banks give credit cardholders various options to redeem their reward points. The choice of redemption options provides flexibility to the cardholder to redeem the points as per the need at the time of redemption. Some of the redemption options that most banks provide their credit cardholders include the following.
If you don’t wish to redeem the reward points for any of the above first six options, you can donate them to charity instead of letting them expire. Please note that credit card reward points from most banks have a validity period, usually of up to 36 months. In the case of some credit card issuers like American Express, the reward points don’t expire.
Instead of letting the points expire or keeping them unused, you can donate them to charity. Let us understand how.
American Express gives you the option of donating credit card reward points to charity. You will have to purchase a ‘Points for Good’ gift voucher by redeeming your reward points. To purchase the gift card, take the following steps:
On transaction completion, the credit card reward points will be debited from your American Express credit card account. You will receive the ‘Points for Good’ voucher details through SMS and email.
(Source: American Express Website)
The above is the image of the Points for Good INSTA Voucher available on the American Express website for redemption of reward points.
Once you receive the voucher, you must visit the Points for Good website (www.pointsforgood.org) and take the following steps.
The good thing about donating through the Points for Good website is that it has multiple organisations listed in one place for donations. The donor can select an organisation of choice to whom they wish to donate from the list of organisations available. Within the organisation selected for donation, you can choose the cause or the project that you want to donate for as per your choice. So, you will have the satisfaction of donating to an organisation and cause/project of your choice.
Points for Good keeps a record of your past donations. You can log in to your Dashboard and click the ‘History’ link to check the record of your past donations.
(Source: Points for Good Website)
The above image shows the record of past donations. It gives you details like the name of the charity organisation, the cause, whether it is eligible for tax deduction under Section 80G, the amount, receipt, and how the donation was made (in this case, Points for Good gift voucher bought by redeeming credit card reward points).
The Points for Good website lists many banks whose reward points can be donated through their website. Some of these banks include the following.
The above list has been sourced from the Points for Good website. To check the list, log in to the Points for Good Dashboard and click the ‘Loyalty Points’ tab and the ‘Select Loyalty Partner’ dropdown list. The above list may include the donation of debit card reward points from some banks along with credit card reward points. The list includes other loyalty programs besides banks like Advantage Club, Akkado, BI Worldwide, Loylty Rewardz, XoXo Day, Zillion, etc.
As explained earlier, credit card reward points can be used for various purposes. One of them is donating them to charity. A platform like Points for Good provides you an opportunity to donate your credit card reward points or other loyalty program rewards to charity. You can choose the organisation and the project/cause for which you want to donate. Thus, donating credit card reward points or other loyalty points can help you earn good karma.
Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.