Did you receive money in your bank account by mistake? Follow these steps to avoid tax liability.

A sudden, unforeseen credit message for a large deposit to your bank account can initially feel like a pleasant surprise and unexpected income. But remember, acting on it without proper due diligence and caution can quickly turn the credit into a tax headache.

Given that such transfers are often simple financial errors due to banking mistakes or technical issues, if you fail to report the problem or return the funds as per established rules, you may invite intense scrutiny from tax authorities, which could lead to the funds being categorised as unexplained income.

Says CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, “If you receive funds erroneously, refrain from using them. Promptly notify your bank and the remitter, retain contemporaneous records, return the amount without delay, and proactively disclose the transaction to your tax advisor to preempt any tax or compliance implications. If you see such transactions on your AIS, kindly send appropriate feedback using the options available on the Income Tax portal.”

The safest way to avoid tax complications is to act quickly and systematically. Without proper clarification on the funds, the tax department can presume it as a gift depending on the circumstances of the case, as explained in Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Not only this, but Section 69A of the Income Tax Act also applies.

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This section addresses unexplained assets. In this case, if you are found to own money, bullion, or jewellery not recorded in your books, and you cannot explain the primary source of income, the value is going to be taxed as your income.

5 steps to follow to avoid tax liability over mistaken credit

Step 1: Do not use or spend the money Make sure you do not use the funds credited to your account, presuming they are yours. Do not withdraw, transfer, or use the money once you are clear that it is an error on the bank's end or due to some other issue. Any use of the fund can complicate your case, and you may find it tough to prove that it is not your income.

Step 2: Inform your bank without delay Make sure you draft a written email and report the incorrect credit in writing to your bank, requesting rectification and reversal of funds or an investigation. Emails can also serve as proof that you tried to address the issue honestly and did not misuse the funds. Correctly sharing information with the relevant authorities is important in such cases.

Step 3: Identify and notify the sender if possible If the remitter’s details are available, alert them. Have transparent communication with them, so the transaction can be corrected through official banking channels rather than informal transfers.

Step 4: Keep detailed records of everything Save bank statements, credit messages, emails, and other similar correspondence with the bank, and any other form of interaction that establishes the fact that you tried to report the issue in a fair manner. These documents are critical if the transaction is reviewed under income tax scrutiny.

Step 5: Disclose it and consult a tax professional Inform your tax advisor and ensure the transaction is explained properly in case it appears in your Annual Information Statement (AIS). Proactive disclosure helps prevent it from being treated as unexplained income under Section 69A of the Income Tax Act.

Timely action, clear communication, transparency, accountability, and proper documentation are the strongest safeguards against unnecessary tax liability in the event of a mistaken bank credit in your name.

Therefore, always keep in mind that unexplained credits or deposits, if not satisfactorily explained to the tax authorities by the taxpayer, are going to be treated as deemed income under Sections 68 to 69A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, in the year of deposit.

It may be noted that such income is taxed at 60% under Section 115BBE, along with applicable surcharge and health & education cess. Further, a penalty of 10% of tax is leviable under Section 271AAC, where applicable. So proper care must be taken if you have a sudden, completely random bank credit in your account.