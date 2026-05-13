Did your elderly parent become victim of cyber fraud? From saving proof to filing FIR, here’s what you should do next

To file an FIR for a cybercrime involving elderly parents or family members, swift evidence collection, online fraud reporting and bank notification are crucial. Quick action will help minimise financial losses and protect the victim's rights. 

Shivam Shukla
Published13 May 2026, 05:47 PM IST
How to file a cybercrime FIR for your elderly parents and family members?
How to file a cybercrime FIR for your elderly parents and family members?

With advances in financial technology, the threat of online scams and digital fraud is also rising. Elderly individuals are easy targets for scamsters to corner and carry out sophisticated online scams.

To combat such scams, it is critical to spread awareness and help elders overcome such challenges. Fast documentation of evidence, use of official channels to report the issue and ensuring swift sharing of information are basic steps that must be followed by everyone to combat any financial crime or economic fraud effectively.

Keeping these essentials in mind, let us discuss the basic process that one must follow to help elderly individuals in their family fight such scams and ensure minimal losses and, in worst cases, quick recovery of lost funds.

What should you do first?

  • Preserve evidence: If you encounter a senior citizen who is a victim of financial crime or fraud, help them keep screenshots of messages, scam links, transaction receipts, UPI/IMPS/NEFT IDs, caller numbers, images and timestamps; do not delete or factory‑reset the device. This will help connect the dots later and enable the authorities to conduct a proper investigation.
  • Note details: Write down date, time, amount deducted, beneficiary names or UPI handles and any chat or call records. The more the evidence you can collect, the better it is.

Also Read | ₹13 crore digital arrest scam: Former Delhi judge issues warning

Report fraud online immediately

  1. File on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: Once you are sure the elderly person has been subjected to financial fraud, do not wait; help them submit the incident details, upload evidence, and save the complaint ID for follow‑up.
  2. Keep the acknowledgement details: Keep the acknowledgement details, complaint ID for future reference and provide them to the elderly individual who is the victim of the fraud in your family after explaining the entire process.
  3. Call the national cyber fraud helpline: You can also call the national cyber fraud helpline at 1930 for urgent grievance redressal and guidance, primarily to report financial theft.

What else can you do to protect the elderly victim from financial losses?

  • Call the bank’s fraud helpdesk and request immediate blocking of credit cards, debit cards, and accounts, as well as the UPI handles associated with the fraud.
  • Furthermore, in addition to making a call, you should draft an email in the name of the elderly victim, including all essential details explaining the fraud, and send it to the bank's grievance redressal platform. So that you can also create a digital record of the elderly's complaint for future correspondence.
  • Ask for written acknowledgement of the complaint, note the reference number, and ask about the bank’s dispute resolution method and provisional credit timelines.
  • The goal should be to quickly share legitimate information about the scam as early as possible to prevent further financial damage and protect the rights and privacy of the elderly victim.

Steps to get the police involved

  • Take the elderly victim of the fraud with you, visit the nearest police station, and present the portal complaint ID and evidence to request an FIR registration.
  • If jurisdiction is unclear, request a Zero FIR so the case can be transferred; obtain a stamped copy of the FIR for bank and legal use.

Extra steps that help investigations

  1. Preserve original devices and SIMs; avoid wiping or cleaning phones or deleting messages.
  2. Keep a single, organised file containing all complaint IDs, FIR numbers, bank communications, and timestamps.

Practical tips for families

  • Once the reporting process is complete, you must follow up frequently with both the bank and the cyber police.
  • Secure accounts by changing passwords, enabling two‑factor authentication, and reviewing recent transactions.
  • Educate elderly parents and family members on common scams and encourage verification before sharing OTPs or authorising transfers.

Also Read | Loan waiver offer? RBI says it could be a scam; 5 ways borrowers can stay safe

By diligently following these steps, you can help elderly parents and family members combat digital scams. Proper awareness and discussion of issues related to ‘cyber crimes’, ‘digital arrest’ are a must so that senior citizens stay updated on the menace.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

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