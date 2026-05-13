Did your elderly parent become victim of cyber fraud? From saving proof to filing FIR, here’s what you should do next

You can also call the national cyber fraud helpline at 1930 for urgent grievance redressal and guidance, primarily to report financial theft.

Keep the acknowledgement details, complaint ID for future reference and provide them to the elderly individual who is the victim of the fraud in your family after explaining the entire process.

File on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: Once you are sure the elderly person has been subjected to financial fraud, do not wait; help them submit the incident details, upload evidence, and save the complaint ID for follow‑up.

Call the bank’s fraud helpdesk and request immediate blocking of credit cards , debit cards, and accounts, as well as the UPI handles associated with the fraud.

Furthermore, in addition to making a call, you should draft an email in the name of the elderly victim, including all essential details explaining the fraud, and send it to the bank's grievance redressal platform. So that you can also create a digital record of the elderly's complaint for future correspondence.

Ask for written acknowledgement of the complaint, note the reference number, and ask about the bank’s dispute resolution method and provisional credit timelines.