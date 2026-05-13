Did your elderly parent become victim of cyber fraud? From saving proof to filing FIR, here’s what you should do next

With advances in financial technology, the threat of online scams and digital fraud is also rising. Elderly individuals are easy targets for scamsters to corner and carry out sophisticated online scams.
To combat such scams, it is critical to spread awareness and help elders overcome such challenges. Fast documentation of evidence, use of official channels to report the issue and ensuring swift sharing of information are basic steps that must be followed by everyone to combat any financial crime or economic fraud effectively.
Keeping these essentials in mind, let us discuss the basic process that one must follow to help elderly individuals in their family fight such scams and ensure minimal losses and, in worst cases, quick recovery of lost funds.
By diligently following these steps, you can help elderly parents and family members combat digital scams. Proper awareness and discussion of issues related to ‘cyber crimes’, ‘digital arrest’ are a must so that senior citizens stay updated on the menace.
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