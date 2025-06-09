Diderot’s Curse and the BNPL Trap: Why India's middle class may be walking into a debt crisis
In 1769, French philosopher Denis Diderot received a luxurious scarlet dressing gown. At first, it delighted him. But then he noticed that everything around it—his old chair, desk, and rug—seemed shabby in comparison. One by one, he replaced them until he was mired in debt. This story, known as the “Diderot Effect," remains a parable for how one act of consumption can trigger a cascade of financial decisions, often with ruinous outcomes.