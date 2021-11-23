Difference between a comprehensive and regular health plan

Indraneel Chatterjee, co-founder, RenewBuy, said, “The most common form of health insurance is the regular or standard health insurance policy, where the insurance company provides a standard plan cover between ₹1 lakh (minimum) and ₹5 lakh (maximum). Of late, the standard health insurance formulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has mandated 29 health and general insurers to offer health insurance coverage to take care of the basic needs of policyholders."