Difference between regular top-up and super top-up health insurance plans

When it comes to buying a top-up plan, along with a comprehensive health policy, there is a lot of confusion regarding what is a regular top-up and super top-up plan. Hence, to help you choose the right option, you should take a look at the following comparison between the two types of top-up plans.

Top-up means coverage beyond a certain amount. So, in a top-up policy, if Rs2 lakh is deductible, the top-up policy will start paying after Rs2 lakh, that is, beyond a certain limit.

For instance, if a company is offering Rs3 lakh cover as a group health policy to its employees, the employee can generally take a top-up plan wherein deductible is Rs3 lakh because the first claim amount up to Rs3 lakh will be paid by the group health policy.

Two types of top-up plans are available. One is the basic, or regular to-up plan, and the other is a super top-up plan.

Basic/regular top-up plan

When you buy a basic top-up plan, the deductible is applied on single hospitalization or per claim basis in a year, that is, the plan will cover a single claim above the deductible limit. In other words, it means that the deductible is applied to each health insurance claim separately. This way, if any of your first, second, third or any subsequent hospitalization bill does not exceed the deductible limit within a year, the top-up plan will not become active, and hence, it won’t help you settle your claim.

Super top-up plan

A super top-up plan covers the total of all hospitalization bills once the deductible is paid. In other words, when the total admissible claims surpass the deductible limit, the super top-up plan becomes active for subsequent claims. The deductible is applied to the total admissible claims in one year.

“For instance, assume you have both a super top-up plan and a basic top-up plan with a maximum sum insured of Rs5 lakh (assuming a deductible of Rs3 lakh). Now, say, two claims arise in a year—the first for Rs1.5 lakh and the second for Rs2.5 lakh. The basic top-up plan will not help settle both claims because in both cases your health claim did not exceed the deductible limit of Rs3 lakh. However, in the case of super top-up plan, the total of both admissible claims will be considered for the deductible and hence the second claim of Rs1 lakh ((claim of Rs1.5 lakh + Rs2.5lakh) – (Rs3 lakh deductible)) will be paid out to you," said Sheenu Sehgal, vice president and national head-General Insurance, Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking.

Which one should you opt for?

According to financial experts, if you think the risk of being hospitalized is more than once in a year then you must go for a super top-up plan to cover chronic ailments, etc. The premium amount is very low for basic plus super top-up plans compared with going for a policy with a higher sum insured.

