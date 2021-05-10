Difference between regular top-up and super top-up health insurance plans

“For instance, assume you have both a super top-up plan and a basic top-up plan with a maximum sum insured of Rs5 lakh (assuming a deductible of Rs3 lakh). Now, say, two claims arise in a year—the first for Rs1.5 lakh and the second for Rs2.5 lakh. The basic top-up plan will not help settle both claims because in both cases your health claim did not exceed the deductible limit of Rs3 lakh. However, in the case of super top-up plan, the total of both admissible claims will be considered for the deductible and hence the second claim of Rs1 lakh ((claim of Rs1.5 lakh + Rs2.5lakh) – (Rs3 lakh deductible)) will be paid out to you," said Sheenu Sehgal, vice president and national head-General Insurance, Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking.