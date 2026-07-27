Different fund categories, same stocks? These equity mutual funds have up to 79.4% portfolio overlap

Many investors diversify their equity mutual fund investments across categories such as flexi cap, large & mid cap, multi cap, and large cap funds. However, investing in different categories does not necessarily mean gaining exposure to a wider set of stocks.
A Value Research analysis has found that several equity mutual funds with different investment mandates have significant portfolio overlap. In one instance, two funds from the same asset management company (AMC) share 79.4% of their holdings, suggesting that category labels alone may not accurately reflect the extent to which the portfolios differ.
According to the Value Research study, Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Fund and Bank of India Multi Cap Fund have the highest portfolio overlap at 79.4%.
Several other fund pairs also show substantial overlap despite belonging to different categories. These include:
|Fund A
|Fund B
|Portfolio overlap (%)
|BOI Large & Mid Cap Fund
|BOI Multi Cap Fund
|79.4
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|Canara Robeco Large Cap Fund
|74.9
|Helios Flexi Cap Fund
|Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund
|74.3
|Baroda BNP Flexi Cap Fund
|Baroda BNP Large & Mid Cap Fund
|74.2
|JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund
|JioBlackRock Large Cap Fund
|70.9
|Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund
|Axis Multi Cap Fund
|68.4
*Source: Value Research, Data as on 30 June, 2026, Excluding passive and ELSS funds
Although SEBI has prescribed different investment mandates for each equity fund category, there is considerable room for fund managers to invest in similar stocks.
A high portfolio overlap does not mean two funds will deliver identical returns. Differences in stock weightages, market-cap allocation, portfolio construction and rebalancing can lead to significantly different performance over time.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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