Different fund categories, same stocks? These equity mutual funds have up to 79.4% portfolio overlap

A study found that the BOI Large & Mid Cap Fund and BOI Multi Cap Fund from the same AMC have a portfolio overlap of 79.4%, despite belonging to different categories. This highlights that investing in multiple equity mutual funds across categories may not always lead to better diversification.

Sheetal Goel
Updated27 Jul 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Different categories, same stocks? List of equity funds with the highest overlap (AI-Generated Image)
Different categories, same stocks? List of equity funds with the highest overlap (AI-Generated Image)

Many investors diversify their equity mutual fund investments across categories such as flexi cap, large & mid cap, multi cap, and large cap funds. However, investing in different categories does not necessarily mean gaining exposure to a wider set of stocks.

A Value Research analysis has found that several equity mutual funds with different investment mandates have significant portfolio overlap. In one instance, two funds from the same asset management company (AMC) share 79.4% of their holdings, suggesting that category labels alone may not accurately reflect the extent to which the portfolios differ.

Which equity funds have the highest portfolio overlap?

According to the Value Research study, Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Fund and Bank of India Multi Cap Fund have the highest portfolio overlap at 79.4%.

Several other fund pairs also show substantial overlap despite belonging to different categories. These include:

  • Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund and Canara Robeco Large Cap Fund
  • Helios Flexi Cap Fund and Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund
  • Baroda BNP Flexi Cap Fund and Baroda BNP Large & Mid Cap Fund

Fund AFund BPortfolio overlap (%)
BOI Large & Mid Cap FundBOI Multi Cap Fund79.4
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap FundCanara Robeco Large Cap Fund74.9
Helios Flexi Cap FundHelios Large & Mid Cap Fund74.3
Baroda BNP Flexi Cap FundBaroda BNP Large & Mid Cap Fund74.2
JioBlackRock Flexi Cap FundJioBlackRock Large Cap Fund70.9
Axis Large & Mid Cap FundAxis Multi Cap Fund68.4

*Source: Value Research, Data as on 30 June, 2026, Excluding passive and ELSS funds

Why do different fund categories look so similar?

Although SEBI has prescribed different investment mandates for each equity fund category, there is considerable room for fund managers to invest in similar stocks.

  • Flexi cap funds can invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks without fixed allocation limits.
  • Large & mid-cap funds must invest at least 35% each in large-cap and mid-cap stocks, but have flexibility with the remaining allocation.
  • Multi-cap funds are required to allocate at least 25% each to large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, with the remaining 25% invested freely.

What does high portfolio overlap mean?

A high portfolio overlap does not mean two funds will deliver identical returns. Differences in stock weightages, market-cap allocation, portfolio construction and rebalancing can lead to significantly different performance over time.

  • The BOI Large & Mid-Cap Fund has allocated 40.05% to large-cap stocks, 40.57% to mid-cap stocks, and 19.38% to small-cap stocks. The BOI Multi-Cap Fund has 32.31% in large caps, 32.46% in mid caps, and 35.23% in small caps, giving it higher exposure to smaller companies.
  • The BOI Large & Mid-Cap Fund owns 55 stocks, while the BOI Multi-Cap Fund holds 64, with 52 stocks common to both. For example, HDFC Bank accounts for 5.75% of the large & mid-cap fund compared with 4.89% in the multi-cap fund.
  • Other major common holdings include Reliance Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Kotak Mahindra Bank, etc.
  • Despite a 79.4% overlap, their return profiles differ. The BOI Large & Mid Cap Fund has delivered 15.12% annualised returns over the last three years and 5.84% over the past one year, while the BOI Multi Cap Fund has generated 20.05% annualised returns over the last three years and 10.97% over the past one year.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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