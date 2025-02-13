Powered by:
To navigate the world of credit cards and loans in India it is important to understand your credit score. It is a three digit number that represents your creditworthiness, thus influencing loan eligibility and interest rates. Still, with multiple credit bureaus and scoring models this can be confusing.
In India, several primary credit bureaus are licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to calculate credit scores. Each uses its own technology and algorithm to assess your credit behavior.
Credit score is derived from several factors that determine how you manage credit. Here’s how to understand and interpret your scores:
Therefore, it is crucial to understand how these credit scoring models work. This helps in sustaining healthy financial habits. By knowing the factors that influence credit scores, you can unlock better financial opportunities.
You can check your credit score for free here on Livemint.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.