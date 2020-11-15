Digi gold: What is gold accumulation scheme?

MMTC-PAMP has developed a Gold accumulation plan for customers who wish to buy and accumulate Gold without worrying about safe keeping of the metal. The customer has the flexibility to acquire gold of value as low as ₹1,000 or in multiple thereof. The customer is not obligated to make any fixed or periodic payments. The gold purchased is set-aside in an allocated enclosure within the MMTC-PAMP vault with full insurance cover and security.