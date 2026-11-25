It begins with an official-sounding call. The caller says your Aadhaar is linked to a money-laundering case. Within minutes, you're on a video call with an “officer” in uniform who sends a stamped notice and tells you not to hang up, not to tell your family, and not to leave the screen. You are under "digital arrest" and the only way out, you're told, is to move your savings into a “safe” government account until you are cleared.
It begins with an official-sounding call. The caller says your Aadhaar is linked to a money-laundering case. Within minutes, you're on a video call with an “officer” in uniform who sends a stamped notice and tells you not to hang up, not to tell your family, and not to leave the screen. You are under "digital arrest" and the only way out, you're told, is to move your savings into a “safe” government account until you are cleared.
The government has clarified that there is no such thing as digital arrest under Indian law. Still, a status report filed by the home ministry and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in the Supreme Court on 7 October showed 21,928 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal between January and August 2026, with reported losses above ₹647 crore.
Digital arrest is one part of a wider, increasingly artificial intelligence-aided surge in cyber fraud to which Indians reported ₹55,659 crore in losses across 6.59 million complaints between 2021 and 2025, I4C data showed.
A September study by IIT-Madras even challenged the assumption that cyber fraud primarily targets people with low digital literacy or financial greed. Its findings showed that even highly educated, digitally experienced professionals are vulnerable. Based on interviews with 33 victims of fake investment schemes, task scams, pay-per-click work, digital payment fraud and digital arrest, it found that scammers exploit periods of personal stress and disruption, triggering an “engineered brain freeze".
Ritesh Bhatia, a cybercrime investigator and founder of V4WEB Cybersecurity, also calls cyber fraud a psychological crime. Scammers work on emotions using personal data that can be easily accessed these days: the fear of a digital arrest, a cloned relative's voice asking for emergency money, the greed of an investment scheme or a card offer on social media. They manufacture a sense of urgency and panic, pushing victims to share PINs and OTPs or install malicious applications.
But when a victim transfers money under pressure from someone impersonating a police or a Central Bureau of Investigation officer, or acting on the basis of a forged court order, who bears the loss, and when can the bank be held responsible for allowing the transaction to go through?
What has the Supreme Court said?
In its 29 October order, the Supreme Court said the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) proposed regulations must require financial institutions to implement mandatory preventive safeguards. It also said victims should be compensated for at least the full amount lost whenever cyber fraud results from a bank's failure to exercise due diligence.
The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case following a complaint from an elderly couple from Ambala in September 2025, who became victims of a digital arrest scam in which fraudsters impersonated government officials and showed them fake Supreme Court documents, forcing them to transfer their life savings of ₹1.05 crore.
The SC order said: “While we are inclined to issue appropriate directions, we consider it appropriate, in the first instance, to examine the Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, which are proposed to be notified by 30 November 2026 and operationalized by 31 December.”
Since RBI can’t always prevent a fraudster from convincing someone to transfer money, it wants banks to step in at the receiving end. Under the proposed rules issued on 11 September following an earlier Supreme Court directive, if a bank suspects the money came from a scam into “money mules” or accounts used to quickly launder stolen funds, it must temporarily block that amount from being withdrawn or transferred elsewhere. It then proposes to give account holders 20 days to explain the transactions and lift the hold within 60 days unless the police intervene.
What is RBI changing?
Under the current rules, Bhatia said, it is almost impossible for a customer to prove they were not negligent.
Tushar Agarwal, founder and managing partner, C.L.A.P. JURIS, Advocates & Solicitors, said customers often bear most of the loss, especially when an OTP or PIN was used to approve the payment. The RBI framework states that customers owe nothing when the bank is negligent, but victims who were tricked into approving a payment themselves have often struggled to claim protection.
From 1 January 2027, RBI's updated rules on digital transactions are expected to extend protection against fraud involving stolen credentials, scams, and threats. Customers who are not at fault will get a full refund if they report the fraud to both the bank and the national cybercrime portal within five days.
Even customers who accidentally fall for a scam may qualify for one-time compensation of 85% of the loss, capped at ₹25,000, for eligible small-value frauds of up to ₹50,000. Banks will have to resolve fraud complaints within 45 days, reduced from 90 days and bear 100% of the loss if they fail to send an instant SMS alert for transactions above ₹500, unless they prove the customer was at fault. For disputed credit card transactions, banks must issue a temporary credit within five days while they investigate, ensuring the cardholder isn't charged interest on that amount.
The new framework also defines negligence separately for banks and customers. Bank negligence includes failing to implement mandated security systems, failing to send alerts, failing to offer 24x7 reporting channels, failing to act promptly on a customer's report, and engaging in security breaches or internal fraud. Customer negligence includes failing to protect a PIN, password or OTP, not reporting fraud promptly, ignoring clear bank warnings that a transaction is likely a scam, downloading malicious apps, and not updating a registered mobile number or email.
On Monday, RBI proposed more preventive measures, including a stop switch that instantly freezes all new outgoing transfers and payment mandates, while incoming money, existing mandates like SIPs and loan EMIs continue as normal and a trusted person mechanism where a nominated adult must approve large non-UPI transfers above a limit you set, within one hour, without getting any access to your account or balance.
The draft also broadens the definition of bank negligence to include cases where they let someone add a new payee or raise a transfer limit without extra security checks, fail to lock an account after repeated incorrect passwords, or an outside vendor hired by the bank helps scammers. From 1 July 2027, banks will also be liable if they ignore a stop switch freeze, a spending limit, or a trusted person approval rule a customer has set. Comments on the proposal are due by 14 December.
Gaurav Gupta, group head and chief of internal vigilance at Axis Bank, said that transactions initiated under coercion are typically unusual in their quantum and beneficiaries.
“Scammers coerce victims into breaking their deposits and transferring large sums of money to new and unknown beneficiaries. We have also observed that, in many cases, victims rush to a bank branch and are visibly under stress while remaining in constant contact with the scammers by phone. These are some of the signs that help the bank distinguish genuinely authorized transactions from those initiated under coercion,” he said.
The bank has put in place real-time transaction monitoring to identify, and where possible, delay or decline suspicious transactions that show signs of a customer being under digital arrest, he added and said that its frontline staff have been trained to look for signs of digital arrest and also coordinate with loop cyber police cells to help victims.
Remaining gaps and what you should do?
Vaibhavi Sharma, partner at Prosoll Law, said banks may be expected to exercise greater caution when substantial amounts are transferred in unusual circumstances, particularly to unfamiliar accounts. Failure to identify warning signs or take reasonable preventive measures could expose banks to compensation claims.
“However, each case will be examined on its own facts, including whether the transaction was authorized by the customer, whether such authorization was obtained through coercion or deception, and whether the bank could reasonably have detected and prevented the suspicious activity,” she said.
Banks may increasingly have to explain why transactions that displayed obvious warning signs were allowed to proceed.
Agarwal said it is important to understand that the Supreme Court's compensation principle and RBI's revised regulatory mechanism are at different stages of implementation, and the immediate challenge is to translate these principles into enforceable procedures.
Until the new framework takes effect, Bhatia recommended a “P0V” approach before any digital transaction: pause, zero trust, verify everything online. If you have been defrauded, call the 1930 cybercrime helpline immediately, report it on the national cybercrime portal and inform your bank.
Speed matters: RBI's amended directions tie zero liability and compensation to reporting within five days. With scammers increasingly using AI and psychological manipulation, digital literacy alone may not protect consumers.