Digital arrest fraud costs Noida man ₹1 crore: 5 key lessons to keep your money safe

A shocking cyber fraud case from Greater Noida re-emphasises the growing threat of digital arrest scams across the country. In this case, a 72-year-old senior citizen was held under virtual surveillance after being deceitfully accused of carrying out planned financial crimes, as detailed in a recent report by The Times of India.

The fraudsters impersonated officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, staged fabricated video court proceedings, and created an atmosphere of distress, fear, and urgency.

How did the scam take place? The victim received a phone call from the fraudsters on 6 February. He trusted them and thought that he was going through an investigation. He complied with their demands and transferred funds to the tune of ₹1.3 crore in various accounts for ‘verification’ by authorities. Later, when the money was not returned, the victim realised he had been conned.

This is yet another case that highlights the dangers of digital crimes, especially related to ‘digital arrests’ where criminals forcibly exploit innocent victims and put undue psychological pressure. Keeping this case in mind, here are key lessons to stay safe:

5 Key lessons to protect yourself from rising ‘digital arrest’ scams

I. No such thing as ‘digital arrest’ As a sensible citizen, always keep in mind that there is no such thing as ‘digital arrest’ under the law. The Indian Constitution and other laws have no provision for digital arrest. Furthermore, law enforcement agencies never conduct investigations or arrests over video calls or messaging applications. Any such claim should be ignored and reported, and it is a clear red flag.

II. Verify before you trust

As a norm, fraudsters often pose as high-ranking officials from government agencies such as CBI, NIA, TRAI, etc. Before trusting such individuals, ensure you conduct thorough verification of facts and data. If required, even visit your nearest police station and have a fair discussion with the officials concerned for complete clarity. Don’t fall for the face value of the fraudsters.

III. Never transfer money under pressure



Scamsters focus on creating urgency and pressure to prevent victims from thinking rationally. Be clear, legitimate lending institutions and legal authorities never ask for fund transfers to ‘clear’ charges. Any such request must be rejected and reported to the authorities concerned.

IV. Stay connected with family



Victims are often isolated by fraudsters during such scams. This is done to prevent them from connecting with other legitimate authorities, family and friends. That is why, if you get any such calls, messages, or emails, before acting out of fear or guilt, inform your family or friends immediately.

V. Report quickly



Even if you are clear that you are getting targeted by criminals, instead of just ignoring, make efforts to report the scam to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in/Default.aspx. This will prevent fraudsters from cheating others and also improve the chances of recovering lost funds, if any.

Also Read | Digital arrest scams: 5 ways to stay safe from scammers posing as officials

On a fundamental level, digital arrest scams rely on fear, misinformation, manipulation and impersonation to corner victims and trap them. With rising cases among senior citizens, awareness, vigilance and prompt reporting to authorities remains the best defence against such elaborately designed scams.