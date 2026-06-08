Digital arrest scam: Fake ED officers dupe retired government employee of ₹87 lakh in Nagpur– 5 warning signs to know

A shocking cyber fraud case from Nagpur has once again highlighted the growing menace of ‘digital arrest’ scams. An 85-year-old retired government employee reportedly lost ₹87 lakh after scammers posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials trapped him in a fake, fabricated money laundering investigation, as reported by The Times of India.

The basic method deployed is the use of forged documents, threats, fear and continuous video surveillance. The fraudsters tricked the senior citizen into transferring his life savings to different accounts, as instructed.

This case is yet another incident that highlights the importance of staying vigilant against such scams. There is no such thing as ‘digital arrest’; if anyone attempts to arrest you digitally, that in itself is an offence.

Fraudsters exploit authority and psychologically put undue pressure on victims, rather than trying to hack into confidential details technically. For example, in this case, the victim was continuously kept secluded from family members, under constant digital monitoring and coerced into complying with fabricated legal instructions, showcasing how easily these scams are planned and executed through social media engineering, tricks and threats.

How the scam took place In this case, the fraudsters targeted and contacted the senior citizen through WhatsApp and phone calls. They convinced him that his name had surfaced in a money laundering probe and placed him under a fraudulent ‘digital arrest.’

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The fraudsters forced him to stay on video calls, away from his near and dear ones, while also ensuring that communication with legitimate authorities remained restricted. Under continuous surveillance, threats and pressure, the victim eventually transferred hard-earned life savings across multiple accounts for the so-called ‘verification process’. A complaint was registered only after he realised that the entire arrest was fabricated, but not before he had lost a significant amount of money.

5 warning signs for such scams 1. Claims of arrest or investigation over calls: There is no law and no authority in India that issues ‘digital arrest warrants’. Anyone who claims to have arrested you digitally is committing a crime himself. Stay away from such messages, calls, and WhatsApps and report the issue to the cybersecurity authorities immediately.

2. Pressure to stay isolated: Fraudsters often force victims to maintain secrecy and prevent them from contacting family and friends or banking institutions. If you are a law-abiding citizen and the arrest authority is fair, where is the need to hide facts from near and dear ones? Do not fall for empty threats.

3. Requests for money transfers for verification: This is yet another red flag; no authority will ever ask you to transfer funds for verification or checking purposes. Any such request is a clear case of digital fraud. Never agree to any such requests or threats. Keep your banking funds and credentials confidential.

4. Continuous video monitoring demands: This is also a clear fraud tactic. Be aware that every citizen has a right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. This principle has been laid down in the landmark judgment of Justice K S Puttaswamy vs Union of India (2017). This means that no official can force you to sit for hours of video monitoring; you have a fundamental right to preserve your privacy.

5. Threats and fake legal documents: Fake documents, such as copies of SC judgements, sent online, along with arrest warrants, fake FIRs, etc., are all fear tactics only. They are designed to create panic and force victims to react in a certain way. The Supreme Court doesn’t issue judgments online in minutes; it takes years of debate and deliberation. Without hearing both sides, it is against the law and ethics to issue any judgment.

Digital arrest scams exploit fear and trust in authority. Fraudsters copy and imitate high-ranking officers from CBI, ED, RBI, etc. This is the most common way to cheat unsuspecting victims.