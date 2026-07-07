Digital arrest scams cost Indians ₹4,000 crore since 2022: How fraud works and ways to stay safe

Digital arrest scams have cost Indians more than 4,000 crore since 2022 as fraudsters impersonate government officials to steal money. Check how these scams work, key complaint figures, warning signs, and practical safety tips to protect your savings from the growing threat of cyber fraud.

Shivam Shukla
Published7 Jul 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Cyber fraudsters impersonate officials to extort money through fake digital arrest threats and intimidation. (Representational image)
Cyber fraudsters impersonate officials to extort money through fake digital arrest threats and intimidation. (Representational image)

'Digital arrest' scams now rank among the country's most critical economic security threats. To cheat unsuspecting victims, fraudsters use fear and impersonation to convince them to transfer their hard-earned savings into accounts provided by them on the pretext of ‘verification’ and ‘clearance’ from competent authorities.

Furthermore, according to government data cited by a Firstpost report, Indians have lost 4,057.7 crore in about 2,97,727 complaints over a four-year period, between 2022 and May 2026. This data clearly highlights the urgency and the grimness of the situation. It also underscores the need for proper vigilance and public awareness, so that such scams can be effectively addressed and financial losses reduced.

Now, let us see how these scams are actually planned and carried out, along with meaningful ways people can protect themselves and their families from falling prey to such financial scams.

How digital arrest scams work

The common theme of such ‘digital arrest’ scams is that fraudsters generally pretend to be officials from agencies such as the CBI, ED, RBI or the Finance Ministry. Victims are then forced to believe they are part of a larger scam, such as money laundering, international financial crimes, illegal parcels, or other common financial frauds, where compliance with certain rules is required. On this pretext, victims are forced to stay on video calls for extended periods of time and are eventually made to transfer funds.

Also Read | Life certificate scam alert: 5 ways pensioners can avoid bank fraud

According to the data reported, a total of 2,97,727 complaints were registered between 2022 and May 2026. Complaints peaked at 1,23,672 in 2024, when losses reached 1,935.5 crore. Furthermore, in just the first five months of 2026, authorities recorded 15,215 complaints resulting in losses of 481.1 crore. The key figures are discussed below:

Key figures

Data

Complaints (2022-May 2026)2,97,727
Financial losses 4,057.7 crore
Highest annual complaints1,23,672 (2024)
Losses in 2024 1,935.5 crore
Complaints in Jan-May 202615,215
Losses in Jan-May 2026 481.1 crore

How can you protect yourself and your family from financial scams?

Authorities have repeatedly clarified that there is no legal provision for digital arrest in India. In a similar case earlier, in which a senior citizen was cheated of 13 crore, a former Delhi judge highlighted this in an exclusive conversation with Mint: there is no such thing as ‘digital arrest’ in the Indian Constitution or any other legal statute of the country.

Any phone call, message, email or video call that demands you to pay money on the pretext of a ‘digital arrest’ is a clear-cut case of fraud. All such cases must be reported immediately to the cybersecurity officials at the official website of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

To stay safe from such scams, you should:

  1. Never transfer your hard-earned money in response to digital threats.
  2. Carefully verify the identity of anyone who claims to be from a government agency.
  3. Never share confidential data or information, such as OTPs, bank details, or Aadhaar data, with unknown individuals or random callers.
  4. Disconnect from suspicious calls immediately and contact official sources to file a legitimate complaint.
  5. Report cyber fraud promptly through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the cybercrime helpline.

Also Read | 1992 Harshad Mehta scam still matters in 2026: Key lessons for investors

Growing digital adoption and technological advancements have now made online transactions easier and seamless. Though a positive development, this has unfortunately created new avenues for cybercriminals to cheat innocent victims. Staying calm, verifying claims independently and refusing to act under pressure remain the strongest defences against digital arrest scams.

Digital ScamsFinancial FraudsPersonal Finance
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