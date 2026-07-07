Digital arrest scams cost Indians ₹4,000 crore since 2022: How fraud works and ways to stay safe

'Digital arrest' scams now rank among the country's most critical economic security threats. To cheat unsuspecting victims, fraudsters use fear and impersonation to convince them to transfer their hard-earned savings into accounts provided by them on the pretext of ‘verification’ and ‘clearance’ from competent authorities.
Furthermore, according to government data cited by a Firstpost report, Indians have lost ₹4,057.7 crore in about 2,97,727 complaints over a four-year period, between 2022 and May 2026. This data clearly highlights the urgency and the grimness of the situation. It also underscores the need for proper vigilance and public awareness, so that such scams can be effectively addressed and financial losses reduced.
Now, let us see how these scams are actually planned and carried out, along with meaningful ways people can protect themselves and their families from falling prey to such financial scams.
The common theme of such ‘digital arrest’ scams is that fraudsters generally pretend to be officials from agencies such as the CBI, ED, RBI or the Finance Ministry. Victims are then forced to believe they are part of a larger scam, such as money laundering, international financial crimes, illegal parcels, or other common financial frauds, where compliance with certain rules is required. On this pretext, victims are forced to stay on video calls for extended periods of time and are eventually made to transfer funds.
According to the data reported, a total of 2,97,727 complaints were registered between 2022 and May 2026. Complaints peaked at 1,23,672 in 2024, when losses reached ₹1,935.5 crore. Furthermore, in just the first five months of 2026, authorities recorded 15,215 complaints resulting in losses of ₹481.1 crore. The key figures are discussed below:
Key figures
Data
|Complaints (2022-May 2026)
|2,97,727
|Financial losses
|₹4,057.7 crore
|Highest annual complaints
|1,23,672 (2024)
|Losses in 2024
|₹1,935.5 crore
|Complaints in Jan-May 2026
|15,215
|Losses in Jan-May 2026
|₹481.1 crore
Authorities have repeatedly clarified that there is no legal provision for digital arrest in India. In a similar case earlier, in which a senior citizen was cheated of ₹13 crore, a former Delhi judge highlighted this in an exclusive conversation with Mint: there is no such thing as ‘digital arrest’ in the Indian Constitution or any other legal statute of the country.
Any phone call, message, email or video call that demands you to pay money on the pretext of a ‘digital arrest’ is a clear-cut case of fraud. All such cases must be reported immediately to the cybersecurity officials at the official website of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).
Growing digital adoption and technological advancements have now made online transactions easier and seamless. Though a positive development, this has unfortunately created new avenues for cybercriminals to cheat innocent victims. Staying calm, verifying claims independently and refusing to act under pressure remain the strongest defences against digital arrest scams.
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