Digital banking took big strides but outages pose a challenge

REGULATORY HURDLES

According to people familiar with the banking industry, the only solution to minimize outages is for banks to adopt cloud computing. “There are, however, some regulations on data localization where banks need clarity when they start to move to the cloud," said Belgavi. For example, regulations need to define cases in which banks need to have “graded security" for different kinds of data. Some part of banking, like card activation, happens internationally. Banks also need clarity on what can be done in India to comply with the data localization norms.