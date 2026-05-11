Just as online brokers have made stock investing possible with a click, several applications now allow users to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) from multiple banks online without needing savings accounts with those banks.
Digital FDs: high on convenience but mind the risk
SummaryMany online platforms now allow you to invest in fixed deposits from multiple banks. Understand the allure and the often-overlooked downsides before you commit your savings.
Just as online brokers have made stock investing possible with a click, several applications now allow users to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) from multiple banks online without needing savings accounts with those banks.
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