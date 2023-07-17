Why insurance is a must for cyber security now

Why insurance is a must for cyber security now1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Fraud attempts through phishing and spoofing, especially involving digital platforms, are becoming increasingly common and sophisticated, leading to financial losses for individuals. Victims often find little support from authorities and credit card issuers. To mitigate the risk, individuals can consider purchasing cyber insurance, which covers unauthorized digital transactions, identity theft, and online theft. While cyber insurance has been available for companies for a few years, it is now becoming more accessible for individuals. As the number of incidents continues to rise, cyber insurance is expected to become a mainstream product for individuals to protect themselves in the digital age.
I get around five attempted fraud messages daily across my email, WhatsApp and text messages. That is five attempted attacks of phishing and spoofing, every day. Some examples include PDF files with an acknowledgement of financial transfer, a prospective foreign national reaching out to offer business and an unclaimed voucher attached to my credit card. The digital journey is now an arena of potholes, which one must navigate extremely cautiously. Given the ubiquitousness of the attacks and the increasing sophistication, it is only a matter of time that I step into a puddle. This is exactly what happened with two people I know.
