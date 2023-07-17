Why insurance is a must for cyber security now

While this first incident did not involve any human interaction, the second incident did. The victim here was in her 40s with a postgraduate degree. She had posted a used item to be sold on a classified site. The accused posed as a buyer and wanted to buy the item quickly at the listed price. Without much ado, he enquired about her UPD ID and transferred ₹2 to her account on the pretext of a test transaction. Once the receipt was acknowledged, he initiated another transaction to remit the list price. This time, however, it was a ‘collect’ transaction rather than ‘pay’. All of this happened without disconnecting the call and by creating a high sense of urgency. The victim entered the UPI PIN in a hurry. So, the amount got charged to the account instead of getting deposited. As soon as she realized this, she protested. The buyer unhesitatingly apologized and promised to pay double – the original amount and the amount wrongly charged. And sent another collect transaction. This time, the victim figured out what was going on and hung up the phone.

