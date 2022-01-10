Investing in gold has always been people’s prime choice when it came to a reliable investment option. Technology has been an integral part of millennials’ growing-up years, and they have never shied away from making decisions driven by technology.

Of late, Digital Gold has been gaining traction among the millennial’s investment options. They seem to be enchanted with exploring the new risk-free storage-proof digital investment option. The global financial crisis triggered by the pandemic convinced the youth about the criticality of technology and investments, and Digital Gold is a blend of both.

In the age of investments that are subject to market risk, Gold has always emerged as a consistent performer. As they grew up, millennials saw Gold as their first investment option, but storing the yellow metal was always a challenge owing to the risk of theft or burglary.

Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart lists out why digital gold can be your next big investment

Secured Storage

In the age of digital wallets and investments, the age-old Gold has also stepped into new shoes of secured storage. The new Digital Gold comes with hassle-free storage and provides the same return on investment.

Investment Flexibility

You can invest in a 24K Digital Gold starting from as low as Re 1 and can go up to any denomination. Affordability and flexibility in investment is the primary reason for the rise of this category.

As a beginner in the investment journey, Digital Gold can be the best option to create a robust long-term investment portfolio. It allows you to invest in the tiniest fractions periodically. There is no cap on investment. Moreover, it’s an entirely technology-backed secured investment where you do not need to worry about physical storage and vault it in online wallets.

Standard Transaction Rates

Digital Gold comes with the convenience of buying and selling at your convenience at international transaction market rates, making it immune to demographic factors.

Apart from transparency in transactions, like procuring it in the physical, online form or liquefying it in cash, Digital Gold has no lock-in period for doing transactions. You can buy/sell it 24*7 without worrying about hidden charges applicable to physical gold coins and jewellery. MyGoldKart is a trusted platform in India to assist you in your digital gold purchase and gives you the option of buying, selling, gifting, redeeming and holding certified 24K gold online in a safe vault.

Final Words

In the fluctuating investment markets, Digital Gold is a safe and solid investment. Due to its appeal to millennial investors in India, it stands a strong chance to emerge as a powerful investment instrument. Digital Gold is a perfect marriage of age-old trusted investment options, and foolproof technology and its demand will continue to soar.

