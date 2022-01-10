Digital Gold: Can it be your next big investment?

Apart from transparency in transactions, like procuring it in the physical, online form or liquefying it in cash, Digital Gold has no lock-in period for doing transactions. You can buy/sell it 24*7 without worrying about hidden charges applicable to physical gold coins and jewellery. MyGoldKart is a trusted platform in India to assist you in your digital gold purchase and gives you the option of buying, selling, gifting, redeeming and holding certified 24K gold online in a safe vault.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}