Digital Gold explained: Here's all you need to know about cost, associated charges, risk and tax liability for the asset

Gold holdings with Indian households have neared a whopping $5 trillion, according to a research report by Kotak Institutional Equities, which showed that value of this stock has rocketed to comprise 65% of non-property wealth in the country.
Further, at around 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of the asset, divided across 24 crore census households, each holds around 100-150 grams of gold worth between ₹15-20 lakh at current prices, estimates Sachin Sawrikar, Founder and Managing Partner of Artha Bharat Investment.
Notably, if your investment in gold is not for personal use (cultural, marriage, children's education, etc.), there are other alternatives to choose when looking to invest in the asset. Besides purchasing physical gold (i.e. gold jewellery, coins or bars), you can also consider Digital Gold, Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), or Gold Mutual Funds (MFs) as options.
Today, we explore digital gold — what it means, what is the cost, and what are the associated charges, tax liability and regulatory protections.
According to a report by Clear Tax, digital gold is conceptually not very different from physical gold. The big difference is that you can purchase digital gold online and the issuer stores them in a vault on your behalf.
Notably, India's central bank the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and markets watchdog the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) do not have regulatory authority over this investment.
It is however subject to income tax rules, where returns on digital gold held for over 24 months or longer, is termed under long-term capital gains (LTCG) at 12.5% with applicable cess; and less than 24 months (two years) is taxed under short-term capital gains (STCG) at rate as per your income slab, it added.
When it comes to sale of digital gold, the tax is similar to physical gold and paper gold (includes Gold ETFs, SGBs and Gold Mutual Funds).
|Features
|Digital Gold
|Ownership
|You own physical gold stored securely in your name
|Mode of Purchase
|Buy online via apps/websites
|Minimum Investment
|Starts from as low as ₹1
|Gold Purity
|Assured 24K, 999.9 purity
|Liquidity
|Can buy or sell anytime
|Storage & Security
|Stored in vaults by the provider, usually at no extra cost
|Regulation
|Not uniformly regulated, no overseeing authority
|Delivery Option
|Can convert to physical coins/bars and get delivery
|Source: Clear Tax
Tax on digital gold depends on the holding tenure of the asset, as follows:
According to a Clear Tax report, you can claim LTCG exemption from gold investments under Sections 54F (invest gains into a residential house) and 54EC of the Income Tax Act 1961.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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