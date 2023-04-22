Digital Gold in Emerging Markets: What are the opportunities and challenges for investors?

Digital gold has the potential to provide greater financial inclusion in emerging markets. In many countries, access to financial services is limited, making it difficult for individuals to save and invest. Spare8, an app built to put the power of gold savings at your fingertips, has leveraged upon the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) stack and has been able to create one of the fastest on-boarding processes ever (< 30 secs). No KYC, no scanning of documents, no bank details required for users to start their investment journey making it seamless for anyone looking forward to kick starting their journey toward financial freedom.Since UPI has now gone global and will be accessible in countries like Singapore, Australia, Canada,Qatar, US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom the digitisation of gold in these markets is very much possible.The process is fairly simple and users will be able to invest with as little as Re. 1.