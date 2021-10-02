Ahead of the festive seasons in India, jewellers are selling gold for as little as ₹100. Digital gold sales aren’t a new concept in India, with rising digital purchases more people are exploring the option of buying the yellow metal via the internet. Tata Group’s Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd are selling gold for as little as ₹100 either directly on their websites or through tie-ups with digital gold platforms.

What is digital gold?

Buying digital gold is very easy. It can be bought online and is stored in insured vaults by the seller on behalf of the customer. All you require is Internet/mobile banking and you can invest in gold digitally anytime, anywhere.

Key features of digital gold

Safety Guaranteed

Unlike physical gold, it is virtually bought and you don’t have to worry about theft or expensive locker fees.

Sell anytime from home

Sell anytime, without going anywhere and receive money directly in your account.

Convert to physical gold

You can convert your digital gold to physical gold anytime in the form of jewellery in our store or our website.

Buy as low as ₹100

Digital gold does not require a large sum of money for buying. You can buy based on your budget

How you can buy digital gold via Tata Group’s Tanishq

1) Login or Register with Tanishq.

2) Complete your account setup with eKYC

3) Enter your amount in rupees or gold in grams to buy

4) Choose your payment method. You will have multiple payment options to choose from such as an account, card, or wallet.

Three major digital gold sellers

India has three major digital gold sellers—Augmont Gold; MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd

Advantages of digital gold

One of the advantages of digital gold is that it provides the option to take physical delivery of gold. One can take physical delivery at the completion of the investment period or whenever one sells the gold. But remember, there are making charges as physical gold will have to be delivered in the form of coins or bars, depending on the quantity. Making charges varies depending on the design of the coin. Apart from this, delivery charges will have to be paid separately.

Disadvantages of digital gold

1) GST on digital gold

When you buy digital gold, you need to pay 3% goods and services tax (GST) just like in the case of buying physical gold.

2) Lack of an official government-run regulating body such as RBI or SEBI.

