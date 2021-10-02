Digital gold: Where to buy? Features and disadvantages explained

One of the advantages of digital gold is that it provides the option to take physical delivery of gold. One can take physical delivery at the completion of the investment period or whenever one sells the gold. But remember, there are making charges as physical gold will have to be delivered in the form of coins or bars, depending on the quantity. Making charges varies depending on the design of the coin. Apart from this, delivery charges will have to be paid separately.

