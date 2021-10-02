Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Digital gold: Where to buy? Features and disadvantages explained

Digital gold: Where to buy? Features and disadvantages explained

Premium
Digital gold is a good alternative to physical gold as one can take delivery in cash or gold.
2 min read . 08:55 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

With rising online purchases more people are exploring the option of buying digital gold via the internet

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ahead of the festive seasons in India, jewellers are selling gold for as little as 100. Digital gold sales aren’t a new concept in India, with rising digital purchases more people are exploring the option of buying the yellow metal via the internet. Tata Group’s Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd are selling gold for as little as 100 either directly on their websites or through tie-ups with digital gold platforms.

Ahead of the festive seasons in India, jewellers are selling gold for as little as 100. Digital gold sales aren’t a new concept in India, with rising digital purchases more people are exploring the option of buying the yellow metal via the internet. Tata Group’s Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd are selling gold for as little as 100 either directly on their websites or through tie-ups with digital gold platforms.

What is digital gold?

What is digital gold?

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Buying digital gold is very easy. It can be bought online and is stored in insured vaults by the seller on behalf of the customer. All you require is Internet/mobile banking and you can invest in gold digitally anytime, anywhere.

Key features of digital gold

Safety Guaranteed

Unlike physical gold, it is virtually bought and you don’t have to worry about theft or expensive locker fees. 

Sell anytime from home

Sell anytime, without going anywhere and receive money directly in your account.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

YES Bank lowers home loan rates. Check how it compares ...

Premium

CBDT issues over ₹80,000 cr in refunds to taxpayers be ...

Premium

How to find a socially responsible financial adviser

Premium

Term insurance policy prices rose 1% in Jul-Sep, says r ...

Convert to physical gold

You can convert your digital gold to physical gold anytime in the form of jewellery in our store or our website.

Buy as low as 100

Digital gold does not require a large sum of money for buying. You can buy based on your budget

How you can buy digital gold via Tata Group’s Tanishq

1) Login or Register with Tanishq.

2) Complete your account setup with eKYC

3) Enter your amount in rupees or gold in grams to buy

4) Choose your payment method. You will have multiple payment options to choose from such as an account, card, or wallet.

Three major digital gold sellers

India has three major digital gold sellers—Augmont Gold; MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd

Advantages of digital gold

One of the advantages of digital gold is that it provides the option to take physical delivery of gold. One can take physical delivery at the completion of the investment period or whenever one sells the gold. But remember, there are making charges as physical gold will have to be delivered in the form of coins or bars, depending on the quantity. Making charges varies depending on the design of the coin. Apart from this, delivery charges will have to be paid separately.

Disadvantages of digital gold

1) GST on digital gold

When you buy digital gold, you need to pay 3% goods and services tax (GST) just like in the case of buying physical gold.

2) Lack of an official government-run regulating body such as RBI or SEBI.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!