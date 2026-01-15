Your will won’t save your family if your passwords die with you
Across Indian households, there is typically one person who handles everything—investments, bills, demat account, UPI apps, bank logins. If that key family member dies without sharing the digital access trail, the family is stuck
Indians are obsessed with wills, nominations, property papers, and every other traditional aspect of succession. What they don’t see coming is the far bigger threat sitting right in their pocket: their passwords. The biggest point of failure in inheritance is no longer the law. It’s digital.