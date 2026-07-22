Digital lending in India: How Aadhaar, payments and account aggregators are changing credit

The evolution of India’s lending ecosystem is a result of systematically building digital pathways for data and analytics through consistent investment in innovation. This has been the result of a true public-private partnership, which reflects the convergence of multiple systems that work together, from digital identity and payment infrastructure to credit bureaus and consent-based data sharing. Together, these systems are reducing friction, improving data flow, and creating pathways for faster and better lending decisions. These efforts reflect India’s expansion of its credit market over the past decade.

For the borrower, this has resulted in easy access through products such as buy-now-pay-later and instant personal loans via digital lending apps, which have made this possible. The foundation of true digital transformation. Every seamless loan application or near-real-time credit decision is the result of this application moving through a network of institutions and digital infrastructure that have enabled credit to move more efficiently across the economy.

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How digital identity and payments transformed lending To better understand this, let’s explore how digital infrastructure has steadily transformed the lending experience. Processes that once required multiple physical interactions can increasingly be completed through secure digital workflows, reducing both time and administrative complexity. The widespread adoption of Aadhaar has created a digital identity that has simplified customer onboarding and verification, allowing financial institutions to establish identity more efficiently while complying with regulatory requirements.

This was supported by the extensive reach of mobile phones and affordable data networks, which drove the evolution and reach of India’s payment infrastructure, resulting in structured transaction records that provide greater visibility into an individual or entity’s financial activity. For lenders, these digital footprints augment traditional financial statements by offering more current insights into income flows, spending behaviour, and business transactions.

Why credit bureaus alone are no longer enough While there are many alternative data sources, the credit bureaus continue to play a central role within the credit ecosystem. Credit scores provide invaluable information on borrowing and repayment behaviour, thus bureau data has contributed to analytics-based underwriting for over two decades. However, with changing demographics, historical repayment records alone are insufficient to capture the full financial picture.

Many borrowers, particularly first-time applicants, micro-enterprises, or self-employed individuals, have limited bureau histories but may have healthy financial transactions. This has led to the emergence of India’s Account Aggregator (AA) framework, providing a seamless, trusted alternative data infrastructure.

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The digital foundation behind faster credit decisions The AA ecosystem replaces the paper-based trails of financial reports or self-declared income and enables individuals and businesses to securely share financial information with regulated financial institutions, with explicit consent. The institutions no longer have to worry about digitalising paper-based proofs, validating self-declared information, or storing customer data.

The account aggregators ecosystem ensures encrypted data transfers between financial information providers and authorised financial information users. This enables lenders to access trusted, contextual financial data that explains borrowers’ cash flows and banking patterns, without the need to repeatedly collect and submit documents.

The interconnectedness of these systems is what enables efficient onboarding. These ecosystem entities, such as payment platforms, credit bureaus, and account aggregators, facilitate secure, consent-driven financial data sharing, thus reducing duplication, improving transparency, and supporting more informed lending decisions.

As the adoption of AA becomes as widespread as the use of bureau data, and more use cases come into these processes, the ecosystem will strengthen through improvements in interoperability, customer experience, and governance. This collaborative architecture enables lenders of different sizes and business models to operate within a common framework, contributing to greater consistency across the financial sector.

India’s lending boom is therefore not a result of a single inflexion point but is built on a robust foundation built with product and technological breakthroughs, an outcome of the efforts of multiple interconnected institutions working together.

The visible speed of digital lending rests on an invisible foundation of identity systems, payment networks, credit information infrastructure, and consent-based data sharing. As this infrastructure deepens, it will continue to shape how efficiently credit flows through the economy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, readers should verify details independently and consult relevant professionals before making financial decisions. The views expressed are based on current industry trends and regulatory frameworks, which may change over time. Neither the author nor the publisher is responsible for any decisions based on this content.