Digital Rupee gets big boost: SBI, six other bank customers can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee. Here is how
State Bank of India (SBI) implements UPI interoperability in its Digital Rupee, aiming to revolutionize digital payments
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the seventh bank to implement UPI interoperability in its Digital Rupee (e ₹) also called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). With this move, the bank aims to deliver unprecedented convenience and accessibility to its customers. “This cutting-edge feature, accessible through the 'eRupee by SBI' application will empower SBI CBDC users to effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for swift and secure transactions," SBI said in a statement.