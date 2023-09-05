Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Digital Rupee gets big boost: SBI, six other bank customers can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee. Here is how

Digital Rupee gets big boost: SBI, six other bank customers can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee. Here is how

1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

State Bank of India (SBI) implements UPI interoperability in its Digital Rupee, aiming to revolutionize digital payments

SBI was among the first few banks to participate in the RBI's retail digital e-rupee project in December 2022.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the seventh bank to implement UPI interoperability in its Digital Rupee (e ) also called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). With this move, the bank aims to deliver unprecedented convenience and accessibility to its customers. “This cutting-edge feature, accessible through the 'eRupee by SBI' application will empower SBI CBDC users to effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for swift and secure transactions," SBI said in a statement.

SBI was among the first few banks to participate in the RBI's retail digital e-rupee project in December 2022.

SBI feels that this integration will be a game changer for the digital currency ecosystem. By bridging the gap between CBDC and the extensively used UPI platform, SBI aims to revolutionize payments made in India. With this move in the realm of digital payments, the future of CBDC integration appears promising.

How bank customers can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee

Customers can now use their digital currency available in their digital rupee [CBDC-R] wallet and scan to pay across any UPI QR code. Similarly, merchants need to only display their existing single QR code, which can accept payments in both CBDC and UPI.

Customers of these six banks can scan the UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee

Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC were also among the first set of banks to participate in the phase-wise pilots.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. As of June 2023, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 45.31 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of 42.88% and advances of more than Rs. 33 lakh crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.