Digital Rupee makes retail debut: 10 things you must know about RBI's eRs-R
Digital Rupee: RBI's eRs-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender
Digital Rupee makes retail debut: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced the launch of retail digital rupee (eRs-R) on 1 December on a pilot basis. According to a statement from RBI, the pilot would cover select locations in closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants.