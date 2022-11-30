Digital Rupee rollout: Full list of eligible banks and cities to get digital wallet from December 12 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 08:32 AM IST
A month after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had started a pilot in the digital rupee - wholesale segment, the central bank will launch the first pilot for retail digital rupee (e ₹-R) tomorrow, December1. The Reserve Bank announces the launch of the first pilot for retail digital rupee (e ₹-R) on December 1, 2022, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.