Digital Rupee: Understanding the risks of using digital currency
Digital currency is essentially a replacement of conventional paper currency by currency in the form of digital data on a technology-based platform on a mobile device or otherwise. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already launched the Central Bank Digital Currency CBDC-W and CBDC-R on a pilot basis for the Indian market. CBDC-W and CBDC-R refer to wholesale and retail, respectively.