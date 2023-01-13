Digital Rupee: Understanding the risks of using digital currency

According to Stass Protassov, Technology President, Acronis, one of the risks which exist for most if not all digital currencies is double-spending scams exploiting protocol issues or application software vulnerabilities. In a trusted environment, the risk of potential fraud more commonly found in retail banking can be reduced. However, the risks still exist if a trusted fence system hasn’t been established, as seen in the famous case of the Bangladesh bank heist where a supposedly trusted and isolated system turned out to not only be available to external attackers but it was also not updated and insecure. Building a trusted fenced system is required.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}