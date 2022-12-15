Digital Rupee vs UPI: 7 key differences between RBI's e-rupee and UPI explained2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 09:23 AM IST
- Digital Rupee vs UPI: The pilot phase of RBI's e-rupee went live on 1 December 2022, covering four cities
Digital Rupee vs UPI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently launched digital rupee retail pilot for a closed user group. Through the use of the token-based digital rupee, citizens will be able to make or receive payments in currency in completely digital mode through a mobile app. However, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is already being used for digital transactions.