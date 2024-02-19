Digitization of securities and transparency
Summary
The inclination of the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) to make corporate governance practices in India more robust witnessed a new milestone with an October 2023 notification making dematerialization of securities mandatory for private companies. Dematerialisation is a multi-purpose strategy, which, in the sweep of enhanced transparency, helps regulators keep a watch on benami share transactions, conduit or shell companies, back dated allotment of securities, appropriate payment of stamp duty on share issuance or transfers, clear title to securities in pledges, etc. For investors, this alteration strengthens credibility of securities when offered as collaterals, helps achieve consolidation of holdings in a demat account, minimizes risks associated with physical share certificates such as loss, theft, mutilation, etc., and facilitates swift investment exits. Investee companies may also eventually lure perks of seamless transaction handling.