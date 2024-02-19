Digitization of securities and transparency

Role of DPs and subtle discrepancies between Companies Act with Depositories Act is another area of debate. For instance, under demat regime, DPs can give effect to transfer of securities based on Delivery Instruction Slip (DIS) submitted by transferor without seeking the investee company’s approval. This could put the elementary restriction on free transfer of private company’s shares to jeopardy. Scaling up internal checks with special instructions to DPs for disposal of requests for transfers would thus become necessary. Undoubtedly, this move is expected to hit the right notes on transparency and ease of doing business. It would be paramount that intermediaries in demat area viz depositories, DPs, RTAs also buckle up resources and infrastructure facilities to embrace the shift gracefully and initiate the process of dematerialisation much in advance.