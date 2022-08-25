‘Digitization will be biggest driver and determinant of gold demand’8 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:34 PM IST
The major impediment for institutions to currently trade gold is the fact that it’s capital heavy, says David Tait, Global CEO, WGC
The World Gold Council is dedicated towards solving for gold integrity because that’s the bedrock. There is no point digitizing an asset that is untrusted, says David Tait, Global CEO, World Gold Council, in an interview to Mint. “On top of that, my goal is to digitize the entire global gold system". Edited excerpts: